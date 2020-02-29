CPChain Price Hits $0.0032 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. CPChain has a total market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $88,507.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CPChain token can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and Bibox. During the last week, CPChain has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CPChain Profile

CPChain (CPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2015. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 tokens. The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CPChain’s official website is www.cpchain.io. CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team.

Buying and Selling CPChain

CPChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CPChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CPChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CPChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

