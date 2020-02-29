CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) Short Interest Down 10.6% in February

CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a decline of 10.6% from the January 30th total of 21,700 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,975 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 61.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 17,384 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 106,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN:CVU opened at $3.17 on Friday. CPI Aerostructures has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $8.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered CPI Aerostructures from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. The company also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

