Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to report sales of $247.46 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $247.97 million and the lowest is $247.09 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $263.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full-year sales of $1.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crawford & Company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crawford & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

NYSE CRD.B opened at $6.83 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a 12-month low of $6.83 and a 12-month high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.51 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

