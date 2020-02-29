Cred (LBA) Price Down 9.4% Over Last Week

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Cred has a market capitalization of $12.07 million and approximately $731,221.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cred has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. One Cred token can now be bought for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, UEX and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Cred

Cred’s launch date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 638,523,897 tokens. Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit. The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io.

Buying and Selling Cred

Cred can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Bilaxy, OKEx, IDEX, Gate.io, UEX, Huobi, Kyber Network and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

