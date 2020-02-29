CREDIT Trading Down 16.8% This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 29th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 16.8% lower against the dollar. CREDIT has a market cap of $149,683.00 and $6,151.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00055578 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 42.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000134 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000395 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT's total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the exchanges listed above.

