Credits (CS) Trading Up 5.7% Over Last Week

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 29th. Credits has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $253,639.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0496 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Tidex, Mercatox and LBank.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041228 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 144.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000257 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Credits Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,983,344 tokens. The official message board for Credits is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en.

Buying and Selling Credits

Credits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, WazirX, LBank, CoinBene, Mercatox, Gate.io, Kucoin, IDEX and COSS. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.