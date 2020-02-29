Credo Price Tops $0.0088 on Top Exchanges (CREDO)

Credo (CURRENCY:CREDO) traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, Credo has traded 24.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credo has a total market cap of $4.85 million and $11.00 worth of Credo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including BitMart, Tidex, OTCBTC and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Credo Profile

Credo’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. Credo’s total supply is 1,374,729,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 549,891,703 tokens. The Reddit community for Credo is /r/CredoToken. Credo’s official Twitter account is @bitbounceio and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credo’s official website is bitbounce.com/credo.

Credo Token Trading

Credo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Tidex, OTCBTC and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

