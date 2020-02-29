Critical Contrast: Sitime (SITM) and The Competition

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) is one of 130 publicly-traded companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Sitime to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sitime and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sitime N/A N/A N/A Sitime Competitors -101.67% -5.94% -2.80%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sitime and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sitime $84.07 million N/A -35.97 Sitime Competitors $3.33 billion $553.61 million 135.72

Sitime’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sitime. Sitime is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.2% of Sitime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sitime and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sitime 0 0 5 0 3.00 Sitime Competitors 2622 8327 13939 863 2.51

Sitime presently has a consensus price target of $30.20, indicating a potential upside of 33.27%. As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 18.51%. Given Sitime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sitime is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Sitime beats its competitors on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Sitime

There is no company description available for SiTime Corp.

