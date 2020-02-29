CROAT (CROAT) Market Capitalization Tops $71,767.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 29th. CROAT has a market cap of $71,767.00 and $71.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CROAT has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CROAT’s total supply is 76,070,391 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

CROAT Coin Trading

CROAT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

