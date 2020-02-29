Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Short Interest Update

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,770,000 shares, a decrease of 8.7% from the January 30th total of 4,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CROX. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Crocs in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Crocs from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Crocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, CL King restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.56.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

CROX traded down $2.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,954,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,222. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. Crocs has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $262.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.50 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 94.74% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.72) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Crocs will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

