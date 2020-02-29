Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,908.33 ($64.57).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRDA. Barclays cut shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,625 ($60.84) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of Croda International stock traded down GBX 66 ($0.87) on Friday, hitting GBX 4,554 ($59.91). 1,037,482 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,652. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,050.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,885.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. Croda International has a 12-month low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a positive change from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

