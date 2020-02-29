CrowdWiz Hits Market Capitalization of $9,891.00 (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $9,891.00 and $2.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CrowdWiz token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz (WIZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official message board is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

