CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC

Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH makes up 2.6% of Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $3,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 20,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCI. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

CCI stock traded down $5.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,876. The stock has a market cap of $61.70 billion, a PE ratio of 72.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $117.40 and a fifty-two week high of $168.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.58.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

