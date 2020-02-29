Crown (CRW) Price Hits $0.0689

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. In the last seven days, Crown has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market cap of $1.67 million and approximately $395.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for $0.0689 or 0.00000799 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, C-CEX, Braziliex and YoBit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,632.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $309.90 or 0.03591850 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65.01 or 0.00753481 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00020373 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000386 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,182,939 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Crown is crown.tech.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, YoBit, Braziliex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crown using one of the exchanges listed above.

