Crown Trading Down 15.1% Over Last Week (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last week, Crown has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0689 or 0.00000802 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, YoBit, CoinExchange and Braziliex. Crown has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and $925.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 24,185,860 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, CoinExchange, C-CEX, Braziliex and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

