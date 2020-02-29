Cryptaur Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (CPT)

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Cryptaur has a market cap of $2.43 million and $19,023.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. In the last week, Cryptaur has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00057018 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00483465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.24 or 0.06500627 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00067296 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030364 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005709 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011610 BTC.

About Cryptaur

Cryptaur (CRYPTO:CPT) is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,186,727,157 tokens. Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptaur’s official website is cryptaur.com. Cryptaur’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptaur. The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptaur

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptaur using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

