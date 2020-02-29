CrypticCoin Hits Market Capitalization of $323,745.00 (CRYP)

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. CrypticCoin has a total market cap of $323,745.00 and $2,071.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io. The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news. The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

CrypticCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

