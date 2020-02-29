Crypto Sports Hits Market Cap of $647,437.00 (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $647,437.00 and approximately $476.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded down 30.7% against the dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00002984 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00341731 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010587 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00019310 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000165 BTC.

ZEST (ZEST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0817 or 0.00002491 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000967 BTC.

About Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2018. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 2,672,920 coins and its circulating supply is 2,508,488 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

Crypto Sports can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

