Cryptocean (CRON) Tops One Day Volume of $87,500.00

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Cryptocean coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002910 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit, P2PB2B and Exrates. Over the last week, Cryptocean has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.63 million and $87,500.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptocean alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00056596 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00496517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $559.19 or 0.06486329 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00067780 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00030386 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005693 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003742 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011643 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

CRON is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptocean’s official website is cryptocean.io. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptocean Coin Trading

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptocean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.