Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Achieves $41.46 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last seven days, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 14.6% lower against the dollar. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00007748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Instant Bitex and KuCoin. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a total market capitalization of $41.46 million and $82,552.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00057197 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00497953 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.57 or 0.06516167 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00067611 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00030301 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005829 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011664 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Token Profile

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) is a token. Its genesis date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. The official website for Cryptoindex.com 100 is cryptoindex.com. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

