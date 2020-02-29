Cryptoindex.com 100 (CIX100) Market Capitalization Tops $41.30 Million

Cryptoindex.com 100 (CURRENCY:CIX100) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Cryptoindex.com 100 token can now be bought for about $0.66 or 0.00007670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Instant Bitex. In the last week, Cryptoindex.com 100 has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cryptoindex.com 100 has a market capitalization of $41.30 million and approximately $69,065.00 worth of Cryptoindex.com 100 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

Cryptoindex.com 100 Profile

CIX100 is a token. Its launch date was July 16th, 2018. Cryptoindex.com 100’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 62,409,782 tokens. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official website is cryptoindex.com. Cryptoindex.com 100’s official Twitter account is @IndexCrypto. The official message board for Cryptoindex.com 100 is medium.com/@CryptoIndex. The Reddit community for Cryptoindex.com 100 is /r/CryptoIndex_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cryptoindex.com 100

Cryptoindex.com 100 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Instant Bitex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptoindex.com 100 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptoindex.com 100 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptoindex.com 100 using one of the exchanges listed above.

