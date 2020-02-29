Cryptonex Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (CNX)

Cryptonex (CURRENCY:CNX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. One Cryptonex coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00021900 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptonex, HitBTC and YoBit. Cryptonex has a market capitalization of $105.56 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Cryptonex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cryptonex has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.14 or 0.02473815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00226106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00048806 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000675 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00128378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cryptonex Coin Profile

Cryptonex’s launch date was August 14th, 2017. Cryptonex’s total supply is 107,135,054 coins and its circulating supply is 55,686,329 coins. Cryptonex’s official website is cryptonex.org. Cryptonex’s official Twitter account is @Cryptonex_CNX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptonex

Cryptonex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, HitBTC and Cryptonex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptonex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptonex using one of the exchanges listed above.

