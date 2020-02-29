Cryptopay Market Cap Reaches $2.40 Million (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 29th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.40 million and approximately $307.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cryptopay alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00497252 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $566.25 or 0.06521726 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068131 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030380 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005671 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003714 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011546 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

CPAY is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,364,540 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptopay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptopay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.