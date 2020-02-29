CryptoSoul Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $35,637.00 and $1.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $227.07 or 0.02625350 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00227357 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00048321 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00135401 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 285,022,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,439,766 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

