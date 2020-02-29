CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) Price Hits $29.57 on Major Exchanges

CryptoVerificationCoin (CURRENCY:CVCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, CryptoVerificationCoin has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. CryptoVerificationCoin has a market capitalization of $17.23 million and approximately $84,198.00 worth of CryptoVerificationCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoVerificationCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $29.57 or 0.00341722 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge and Escodex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010717 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00021222 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000971 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About CryptoVerificationCoin

CVCC is a coin. CryptoVerificationCoin’s total supply is 36,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 582,595 coins. The official website for CryptoVerificationCoin is cryptoverificationcoin.com. CryptoVerificationCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoVerificationCoin

CryptoVerificationCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoVerificationCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoVerificationCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoVerificationCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

