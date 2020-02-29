CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.67.

Several equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 167.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in CubeSmart by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,880,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,815,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.79. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.42. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 78.11%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

