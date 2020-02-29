Cubiex (CBIX) Achieves Market Cap of $183,576.00

Cubiex (CURRENCY:CBIX) traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, Cubiex has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cubiex has a market capitalization of $183,576.00 and $37.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cubiex token can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Cubiex

Cubiex’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,815,205 tokens. Cubiex’s official website is www.cubiex.com. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports. Cubiex’s official message board is medium.com/@CubiexeSports. The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports.

Cubiex Token Trading

Cubiex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cubiex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubiex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

