Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Short Interest Up 9.5% in February

Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the January 30th total of 976,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 9,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $141,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $68,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock valued at $690,664 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Cue Biopharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its position in Cue Biopharma by 88.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 25.9% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 8.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 22.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma stock opened at $17.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $435.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.66. Cue Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CUE shares. ValuEngine lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

Recommended Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.