Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.19.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cummins from $214.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cummins from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

CMI traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $151.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,561. Cummins has a 52 week low of $141.14 and a 52 week high of $186.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $166.42 and its 200-day moving average is $168.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.82%.

Cummins announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark J. Osowick sold 438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $72,655.44. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,184.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,280 shares of company stock worth $2,727,957. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

