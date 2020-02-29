Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,656,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,965 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned about 1.67% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $74,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the 3rd quarter worth $166,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,471,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,591,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,097 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,279.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Shares of CWK opened at $18.19 on Friday. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 12 month low of $15.69 and a 12 month high of $20.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,819.00, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, CEO W Brett White sold 40,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $788,066.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 832,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,104,843.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Duncan Palmer sold 6,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $128,468.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield plc provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers integrated facilities management, project and development, portfolio administration, transaction management, and strategic consulting services; property management services, including client accounting, engineering and operations, lease compliance administration, project and development, and sustainability services; and janitorial, maintenance, critical environment management, landscaping, and office services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.