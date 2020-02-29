CustomContractNetwork (CCN) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 299.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One CustomContractNetwork token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, IDEX and STEX. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 299.2% higher against the dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a total market cap of $17,149.00 and $20.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CustomContractNetwork alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00684486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007554 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000780 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 tokens. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network. CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken. The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Mercatox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CustomContractNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CustomContractNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.