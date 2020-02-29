CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Horseman Capital Management Ltd

Horseman Capital Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 33.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 1.4% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Cfra upped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CVS opened at $59.18 on Friday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The stock has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.36 and a 200-day moving average of $68.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

