Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the January 30th total of 1,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 612,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

CYBR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cyberark Software from $128.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Cyberark Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cyberark Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $191,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $14,572,000. Finally, Lannebo Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Cyberark Software stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 961,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,511. Cyberark Software has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 5.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.50.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. Cyberark Software’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cyberark Software will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

