Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Bought by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 36.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.12% of Cyberark Software worth $5,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 6.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 52.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the third quarter valued at $1,639,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,730,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Cyberark Software in the fourth quarter valued at $1,713,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. First Analysis downgraded Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 target price on Cyberark Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cyberark Software from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cyberark Software in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.95.

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $104.70 on Friday. Cyberark Software Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $94.30 and a fifty-two week high of $148.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cyberark Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

