CyberMiles 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.15 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, CyberMiles has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One CyberMiles token can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000154 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Bithumb, CoinBene and Cobinhood. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $10.61 million and $5.15 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00684910 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00040242 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000881 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00071383 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006883 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007676 BTC.

CyberMiles Profile

CyberMiles (CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2016. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io. CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles. CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CyberMiles Token Trading

CyberMiles can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Huobi, LBank, Tokenomy, Bibox, Koinex, DragonEX, IDEX, CoinBene, Cobinhood, Zebpay, IDCM, OKEx, Bithumb and BCEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

