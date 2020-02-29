CyberVein Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $23,542.00 (CVT)

CyberVein (CURRENCY:CVT) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 29th. One CyberVein token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, Bilaxy, OKEx and IDEX. In the last seven days, CyberVein has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. CyberVein has a total market capitalization of $4.56 million and approximately $23,542.00 worth of CyberVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CyberVein alerts:

U Network (UUU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About CyberVein

CyberVein (CVT) is a token. Its launch date was March 4th, 2018. CyberVein’s total supply is 2,147,483,648 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,060,404,496 tokens. CyberVein’s official Twitter account is @cyberveingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. CyberVein’s official website is www.cybervein.org.

CyberVein Token Trading

CyberVein can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, HitBTC, OKEx, IDEX and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberVein should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CyberVein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CyberVein and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.