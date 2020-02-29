CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) Short Interest Update

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the January 30th total of 7,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 12.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of CBAY stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,108,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,508. The company has a quick ratio of 13.12, a current ratio of 13.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.20. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,746,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,027,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 94,316 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,769,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Svb Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.56.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

