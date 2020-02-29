Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX reduced its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,926 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 5.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Apple were worth $15,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. raised its position in Apple by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its position in Apple by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie downgraded Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $368.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.33.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $273.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $262.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1,196.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.50 and a 12 month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.