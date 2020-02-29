CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.46.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CONE. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $60.58 on Friday. CyrusOne has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.29 and its 200 day moving average is $68.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

In related news, CEO Gary J. Wojtaszek sold 13,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $868,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 346,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,490,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $325,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,320,553.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 118,456 shares of company stock worth $7,900,195 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of CyrusOne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

