Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stake Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTK) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of Cytokinetics worth $5,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 146,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 92,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,589,000 after purchasing an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 117,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 58,327 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 46,783 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $13.94 on Friday. Cytokinetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $823.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.86.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 1,072,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.79, for a total value of $16,927,353.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Value Fund L. P. Biotechnology purchased 342,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,311,256.96. Insiders sold 1,084,480 shares of company stock worth $17,067,526 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

