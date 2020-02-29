CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) Announces Earnings Results

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.31), Fidelity Earnings reports. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 177.84% and a negative return on equity of 100.18%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.69 million.

Shares of CTMX traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.69. 762,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,734. The company has a market cap of $323.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.77. CytomX Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $7.54.

CTMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Nomura decreased their target price on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.92.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71; and CX-188, a Probody therapeutic targeting PD-1 anti-cancer target.

