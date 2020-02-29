Cytosorbents (CTSO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter.

NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $6.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $195.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.67. Cytosorbents has a twelve month low of $3.49 and a twelve month high of $8.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $65,340.00. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTSO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.