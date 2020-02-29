Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) has trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Daimler earned a news sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF traded down $0.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.03. 237,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,090. The company has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.17 and a 200 day moving average of $51.88. Daimler has a 52-week low of $40.32 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daimler will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BNP Paribas downgraded Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Daimler currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

