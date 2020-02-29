Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61,475 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. owned 0.07% of Danaher worth $79,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Danaher by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Danaher by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Danaher by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 2.0% in the third quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,580 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in Danaher by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 12,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Danaher from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.06.

In other Danaher news, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total value of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,385 shares of company stock worth $48,153,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher stock opened at $144.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $161.65 and a 200-day moving average of $147.65. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $169.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $102.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

