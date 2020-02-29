DAPS Coin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.01 Million (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including SWFT, txbit.io, STEX and Bitmart. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $4.18 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

DAPS Coin Token Profile

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its launch date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog. DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, Bitbox, Bitmart, txbit.io and SWFT. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

