Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 71,888 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Darden Restaurants worth $18,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1,247.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 54.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DRI shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.50.

DRI opened at $97.50 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.23 and a fifty-two week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.33.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 32.25%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 60.48%.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total transaction of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.