Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc (NYSE:DAR) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,705 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Darling Ingredients worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of DAR stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Darling Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $18.20 and a 12-month high of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day moving average of $23.36.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $859.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.36 million. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.24%. Research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers a range of ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

