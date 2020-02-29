Dash (DASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $816.09 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. Dash has a market capitalization of $816.09 million and approximately $759.90 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $87.22 or 0.01010290 BTC on popular exchanges including HBUS, BX Thailand, ABCC and Coinsquare. In the last week, Dash has traded 16.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00016401 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002815 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000771 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 18th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,356,987 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dash’s official website is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

