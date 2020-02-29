Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the January 30th total of 12,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Data I/O by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 220.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 307,610 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Data I/O by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 53,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

DAIO traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. 54,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,111. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Data I/O has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88.

Data I/O Company Profile

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

