Databroker Market Capitalization Tops $1.53 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 29th. One Databroker token can currently be purchased for about $0.0199 or 0.00000231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Databroker has a market capitalization of $1.53 million and approximately $9,506.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00058561 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00485018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $558.40 or 0.06472033 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00069523 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030302 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005636 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003723 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011568 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker (CRYPTO:DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

